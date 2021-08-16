Ieq Capital LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $577.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $221.55 and a twelve month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

