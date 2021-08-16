Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.95. 43,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,377. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.69, a PEG ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

