Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 135,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 42,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 765,884 shares valued at $88,899,231. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 257,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,488. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

