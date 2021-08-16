ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.