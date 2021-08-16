Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of HYMTF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821. Hyundai Motor has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

