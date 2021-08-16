HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in HP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 18.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in HP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 132,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,111. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

