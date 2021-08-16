Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Volume Tops $420,108.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $420,108.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,220,361 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.