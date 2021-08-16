Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 41.2% in July

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

