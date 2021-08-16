Holloway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 77.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 159,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 104,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $71.53. 171,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

