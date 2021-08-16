Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,215 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. 101,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,063. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

