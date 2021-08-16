Holloway Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,346 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.92. 491,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $422.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

