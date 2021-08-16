HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $381.93. 20,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.