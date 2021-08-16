HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

