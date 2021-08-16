Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXGBY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

