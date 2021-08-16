Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. 205,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

