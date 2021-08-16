Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,399 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.66. 489,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

