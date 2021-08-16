Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.