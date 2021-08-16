Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,879.80. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,085. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

