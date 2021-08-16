Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

