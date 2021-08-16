Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HSAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,456. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,383 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.