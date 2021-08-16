HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.50, but opened at $49.55. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 446 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

