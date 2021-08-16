Head to Head Analysis: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences -1,399.58% -86.04% -72.32%

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $13.27 million 50.08 $31.48 million N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 6.14 -$56.24 million ($2.93) -1.40

PyroGenesis Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PyroGenesis Canada and Catalyst Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.63%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), a subcutaneously administered engineered coagulation; and Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. The company's pipeline also includes a preclinical program partnered with Biogen International GmbH for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with complement factor I deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway, as well as other complement programs. The company also develops CB 4332 intended for lifelong prophylactic SQ administration in individuals with CFI deficiency; and CB 2782-PEG, a C3 degrader product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of dry AMD. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.