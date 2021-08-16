HC Wainwright Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $14.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

