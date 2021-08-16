Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,867 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.92. The company had a trading volume of 356,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.