Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of Harte Hanks stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.03. Harte Hanks has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

