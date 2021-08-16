Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.23. 57,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.