Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The stock has a market cap of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $448.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.