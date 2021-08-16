Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,888 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Motco acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

JPIB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.48. 12,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49.

