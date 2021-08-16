GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,488,620 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,488,620 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $53.25. 426,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.