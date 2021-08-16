GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $53.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

