Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure on account of soft second-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year. The company’s performance in the second quarter was adversely impacted by decline in comparable store sales (comps) stemming from dismal traffic and ticket trends. Comps were down 10% in the reported quarter. Management expects such trends to persist throughout the third quarter and thereby anticipates comps to be in the negative mid-single digits. Apart from these, adverse impacts from inflation have continued to act as a drag on margins. Inflationary headwinds in commodity and freight costs are likely to persist in the third quarter as well. Higher store occupancy and maintenance expenses have also been a downside.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GO opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,950 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,048,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

