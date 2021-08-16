Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $112,369.95 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 175,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,155. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

