GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Short Interest Update

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the July 15th total of 120,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,271. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 33,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

