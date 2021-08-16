Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.21 on Monday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

