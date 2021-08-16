Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

OTCMKTS DBDRU opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

