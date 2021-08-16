Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Surgalign worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 768,056 shares of company stock worth $715,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

