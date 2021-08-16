Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,194 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $202,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mesoblast Limited has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.