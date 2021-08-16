Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $371.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

