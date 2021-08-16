Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 13,407 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.46 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

