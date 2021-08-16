Golden Goose Trading Down 8% This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $246,871.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

