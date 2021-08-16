Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.75 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

