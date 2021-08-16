Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 45.4% in July

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39.

