Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.87 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

