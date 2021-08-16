Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. 6,686,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 134.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 217.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

