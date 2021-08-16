GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.59 Million

Analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report $34.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.48 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.37 million to $133.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $157.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,374. The company has a market capitalization of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

