Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,750.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

