Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.