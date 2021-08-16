Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,901.95 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $451,901.95 and $195,935.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,712,447 coins and its circulating supply is 947,918 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.