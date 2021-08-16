Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.99 million and $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.96 or 0.99784846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00080540 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012746 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 219,108,656 coins and its circulating supply is 206,156,996 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.