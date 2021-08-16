Function X Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $94.99 million and $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.96 or 0.99784846 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00034337 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007306 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00080540 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012746 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.