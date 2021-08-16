FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.49, with a volume of 55677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

